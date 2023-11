IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 3,448 users

Matango (1963)

Five vacationers and two crewmen become stranded on a tropical island near the equator. The island has little edible food for them to use as they try to live in a fungus covered hulk while repairing Kessei’s yacht. Eventually they struggle over the food rations which were left behind by the former crew. Soon they discover something unfriendly there…

Ishirō Honda, Kôji Kajita

Hiroshi Koizumi, Kumi Mizuno, Kenji Sahara, Yoshio Tsuchiya, Akira Kubo, Hiroshi Tachikawa, Miki Yashiro, Takuzō Kumagai, Yutaka Oka, Keisuke Yamada, Akio Kusama, Kazuo Higata, Katsumi Tezuka, Haruo Nakajima, Hideyo Amamoto, Tokio Ôkawa, Kōji Uruki, Masaki Shinohara, Kuniyoshi Kashima, Toku Ihara, Mitsuko Hayashi, Tsurue Ichimanji

tt0057295