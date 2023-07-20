IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 3,565 users

Master Gardener (2023)

Narvel Roth is a meticulous horticulturist who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill. When she demands that he take on her wayward and troubled niece, it unlocks dark secrets from a buried violent past.

Paul Schrader, David Bush, Taylor DiMarco, Eric Scott Williamson, Fernando Malabet

Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell, Esai Morales, Eduardo Losan, Rick Cosnett, Victoria Hill, Amy Le, Samuel Ali, Erika Ashley, Jared Bankens, Cade Burk, Christian Freeman, DJames Jones, Matt Mercurio, Bruce Mohat, Sean Richmond, Jef Figallo, Scott Green, Monica R. Harris, Emily Russell, Connor Turley, Jami Bolin, Colette Jeansonne, Suzette Lange, Ja’Quan Monroe-Henderson

