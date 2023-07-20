  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

4

/

10

from

113

users

Diterbitkan

21 April 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (2022)

Taped live at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, this hour-long special features the comedic stylings of multi-hyphenate legend Marlon Wayans and five up-and-coming stand-ups. Serving as emcee, Wayans shines the spotlight on actor D.C. Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, niece and stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo, and noted “closer” Esau McGraw.
Troy Miller
Marlon Wayans, D.C. Ervin, Tony Baker, Chaunte Wayans, Sydney Castillo, Esau McGraw

Diterbitkan

Juli 20, 2023 8:25 pm

Durasi

Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share