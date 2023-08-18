IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 149 users

Diterbitkan 13 April 1962

Oleh mamat

Marco Polo (1962)

Italian explorer rescues the daughter of the Mongol leader Kublai Khan, meets a hermit who has invented gunpowder and builds a cannon.

Hugo Fregonese, Piero Pierotti

Rory Calhoun, Yoko Tani, Camillo Pilotto, Pierre Cressoy, Michael Chow, Thien-Huong, Ernest Van-Mohr, Ada Passeri, Claudio Undari

