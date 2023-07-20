IMDb 2 / 10 from 66 users

Diterbitkan 10 February 2023

Oleh LIN

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (2023)

Arguello couples her larger-than-life stage presence with her brutally honest take on post-pandemic hook ups and why broke men are better in bed, an exploration of how “Beauty and the Beast” triggered an epiphany, and a self-reflection on her middle school D.A.R.E. essay.

Aida Rodríguez

Marcella Arguello

tt26623699