Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Marcella Arguello
Sutradara
Aida Rodríguez
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
2/
10from
66users
Diterbitkan
10 February 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (2023)
Arguello couples her larger-than-life stage presence with her brutally honest take on post-pandemic hook ups and why broke men are better in bed, an exploration of how “Beauty and the Beast” triggered an epiphany, and a self-reflection on her middle school D.A.R.E. essay.
Aida Rodríguez
Marcella Arguello
tt26623699