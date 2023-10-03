Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mama/M.A.M.A. (2003) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Brenda Robinson,
Brent Polk,
Brian Morgan,
Britney Jones,
Colin Morely,
Colin Rudolph,
David Alexander,
David Southall,
Ellen Thompson,
Eugene Greeson
Sutradara
Nonny de la Peña
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
4.8/
10from
70users
Diterbitkan
08 March 2003
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Mama/M.A.M.A. (2003)
Mama/M.A.M.A.: Munchausen’s Syndrome by Proxy is the provocative investigation of Munchausen’s Syndrome by Proxy, a perplexing psychological disorder where a mother secretly but deliberately harms her child in order to get the sympathy and praise of others and the attention of the medical community. The film — made over the course of three years and two continents — scrutinizes the scientific research surrounding the diagnosis of Munchausen’s and, in doing so, questions the very diagnosis itself. The filmmakers document the struggles of three average families battling the charge of Munchausen’s with various, tragic results.
tt0365476