Diterbitkan 08 July 2020

Oleh LIN

Malmkrog (2020)

Among the guests who come to the mansion of aristocratic landowner Nikolai over Christmas are a politician, a young countess, and a general with his wife. They dine and discuss topics such as progress and morality. As the debate becomes more heated, cultural differences become increasingly apparent.

Cristi Puiu, Andreea Ignat, Anca Oproiu

Agathe Bosch, Ugo Broussot, Marina Palii, Frédéric Schulz-Richard, Diana Sakalauskaité, István Téglás, Edith Alibec, Vitalie Bichir, Sorin Dobrin, Bogdan Geambașu, Simona Ghita, Levente Nemes, Judith State, Zoe Puiu

