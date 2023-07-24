  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Maixabel (2021)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Maixabel (2021)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Maixabel (2021). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Maixabel (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Maixabel (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Spain

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

2,925

users

Diterbitkan

24 September 2021

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Maixabel (2021)

In the year 2000, Maixabel Lasa’s husband, Juan Maria Jauregi, was killed by ETA. Eleven years later, she receives an incredible request: one of the men who killed Juan wants to meet with her in the Nanclares de la Oca prison in Araba (Spain), where he is serving his sentence after breaking ties with the terrorist group. Despite her reservations and her immense pain, Maixabel Lasa agrees to meet face to face with those who ended the life of the person who had been her companion since she was 16 years old. ‘Everyone deserves a second chance’, she said, when asked why she was willing to confront the man who killed her husband.
Icíar Bollaín, Guillermo Escribano
Blanca Portillo, Luis Tosar, Urko Olazábal, María Cerezuela, Tamara Canosa, María Jesús Hoyos, Arantxa Aranguren, Bruno Sevilla, Josu Ormaetxe, Martxelo Rubio, Patxo Tellería, Jone Laspiur, Paule Barcenilla, Itxaso Gil, Iñigo Aranburu, José María Asín, David Blanka, Miguel Garcés, Mikel Bustamante, Ainhoa Artetxe

Diterbitkan

Juli 25, 2023 12:52 am

Durasi

Bioskop Online Maixabel (2021)

Bioskop168 Maixabel (2021)

BioskopKeren Maixabel (2021)

Cinemaindo Maixabel (2021)

Dewanonton Maixabel (2021)

Download Maixabel (2021)

Download Film Maixabel (2021)

Download Movie Maixabel (2021)

Layar Kaca 21 Maixabel (2021)

NS21 Maixabel (2021)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share