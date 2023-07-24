Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Maixabel (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Spain
Bintang film
Ainhoa Artetxe,
Arantxa Aranguren,
Blanca Portillo,
Bruno Sevilla,
David Blanka,
Iñigo Aranburu,
Itxaso Gil,
Jone Laspiur,
José María Asín,
Josu Ormaetxe
Sutradara
Guillermo Escribano,
Icíar Bollaín
IMDb
7.1/
10from
2,925users
Diterbitkan
24 September 2021
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Maixabel (2021)
In the year 2000, Maixabel Lasa’s husband, Juan Maria Jauregi, was killed by ETA. Eleven years later, she receives an incredible request: one of the men who killed Juan wants to meet with her in the Nanclares de la Oca prison in Araba (Spain), where he is serving his sentence after breaking ties with the terrorist group. Despite her reservations and her immense pain, Maixabel Lasa agrees to meet face to face with those who ended the life of the person who had been her companion since she was 16 years old. ‘Everyone deserves a second chance’, she said, when asked why she was willing to confront the man who killed her husband.
tt14077696