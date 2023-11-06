IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 497 users

Diterbitkan 20 April 2023

Oleh LIN

Mad Fate (2023)

A fortune teller fails to help a prostitute who is facing a deadly calamity. When he meets a young boss of a tea restaurant, he predicts that his bloodthirsty tendencies will lead him to a prison sentence for murder.

Soi Cheang, Wylie Chan, Becky Chan

Lam Ka-tung, Lokman Yeung, Berg Ng, Ng Wing-sze, Peter Chan Charm-man, Kyle Li

tt19856688