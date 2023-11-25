Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Luxembourg, Luxembourg (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Ukraine
Bintang film
Amil Nasirov,
Andrii Lidahovskyi,
Doris Maidanjuk,
Karina Cherchevych,
Kseniia Mishyna,
Liudmyla Sachenko,
Nataliia Hnitii,
Ramil Nasirov,
Serhii Yaryi-Bulka,
Viktor Drapikovskyi
Sutradara
Antonio Lukich
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
8.0/
10from
3,089users
Diterbitkan
13 April 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Luxembourg, Luxembourg (2023)
Kolya and Vasylii learn that their father, who left them when they were children, is dying in Luxembourg, far away from them. One of them wants to go and find his father, while the other one does everything he can to prevent the first from leaving the country. As a result, they both go to Luxembourg in search of their dad: Kolya considers him a hero, while Vasylii thinks he is a scoundrel.
tt19783714