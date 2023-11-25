  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Luxembourg, Luxembourg (2023)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Ukraine

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

8.0

/

10

from

3,089

users

Diterbitkan

13 April 2023

Synopsis

Luxembourg, Luxembourg (2023)

Kolya and Vasylii learn that their father, who left them when they were children, is dying in Luxembourg, far away from them. One of them wants to go and find his father, while the other one does everything he can to prevent the first from leaving the country. As a result, they both go to Luxembourg in search of their dad: Kolya considers him a hero, while Vasylii thinks he is a scoundrel.
Antonio Lukich
Amil Nasirov, Ramil Nasirov, Liudmyla Sachenko, Nataliia Hnitii, Viktor Drapikovskyi, Doris Maidanjuk, Karina Cherchevych, Kseniia Mishyna, Serhii Yaryi-Bulka, Volodymyr Holosniak, Andrii Lidahovskyi

Diterbitkan

November 25, 2023 5:04 pm

Durasi

