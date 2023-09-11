IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,219 users

Diterbitkan 26 March 1951

Oleh mamat

Lullaby of Broadway (1951)

Pretty Melinda Howard has been abroad singing with a musical troupe. She decides to return home to surprise her mother whom she thinks is a successful Broadway star with a mansion in Manhattan. She doesn’t know that her mother is actually a burnt-out cabaret singer with a love for whiskey. When she arrives at the mansion, she is taken in by the two servants who are friends of her mother’s. The house actually belongs to Adolph Hubbell, a kind-hearted Broadway producer who also gets drawn into the charade. Hubbell takes a shine to Melinda and agrees to star her in his next show. Melinda also finds romance with a handsome hoofer who’s also in the show. All is going well for Melinda except that she wants to see her mother who keeps putting off their reunion.

David Butler

Doris Day, Gene Nelson, S.Z. Sakall, Billy De Wolfe, Gladys George, Florence Bates, Anne Triola, Hanley Stafford, Murray Alper, Bess Flowers, Charles Williams

tt0043762