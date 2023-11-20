Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lucky Jordan (1942) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Al Hill,
Alan Ladd,
Albert Ferris,
Anthony Caruso,
Arthur Loft,
Carol Hughes,
Charles Cane,
Clem Bevans,
Crane Whitley,
Danny Duncan
Sutradara
Charles C. Coleman,
Frank Tuttle
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.4/
10from
402users
Diterbitkan
16 November 1942
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Lucky Jordan (1942)
Lucky Jordan is a gangster living in New York City and when he’s drafted into the army, he tries to escape duty by using an old con woman named Annie to convince the draft board he’s needed at home. When that fails, Jordan is sent to boot camp, but he doesn’t stay there long. He takes a beautiful USO worker hostage and flees back to New York. There, he learns that a rival gangster is plotting against America.
Frank Tuttle, Charles C. Coleman
Alan Ladd, Helen Walker, Sheldon Leonard, Mabel Paige, Marie McDonald, Lloyd Corrigan, Dave Willock, Russell Hoyt, John Wengraf, Miles Mander, Clem Bevans, Anthony Caruso, Charles Cane, George Meader, Virginia Brissac, Kitty Kelly, George Humbert, Al Hill, Fred Kohler Jr., Kirk Alyn, Georgia Backus, Jack Baxley, Sara Berner, Dorothy Dandridge, Joe Downing, Danny Duncan, Ralph Dunn, Edward Earle, Edythe Elliott, Albert Ferris, Frederick Giermann, Roy Gordon, William Halligan, John Harmon, Carol Hughes, Olaf Hytten, Arthur Loft, Edwin Max, Malcolm ‘Bud’ McTaggart, Harold Minjir, Jimmy O’Gatty, Ralph Peters, Paul Phillips, Terrance Ray, Keith Richards, Ronald R. Rondell, Paul Stanton, Elliott Sullivan, Crane Whitley
tt0034998