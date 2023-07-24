IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 95 users

Lucky Girl (2015)

On the day of her wedding, as Selena Jackson comes to terms with the long-lost love she’s never quite gotten over, many of her guests, including her best friends and her own mother, also struggle with past loves, past regrets and past mistakes.

Greg Carter, Mario Aguja, Mario Aguja

LeToya Luckett, Columbus Short, Parker McKenna Posey, Shanti Lowry, Billy Sorrells, Malik Yoba, Serayah, Ella Joyce, Keeland Ellis, Ameer Baraka, Camille Bright, Hawthorne James, Gary Anthony Sturgis, Jalene Mack, Jackie Christie, Junie Hoang, Lynn Moore, Cat Tebo, Joycelyn Barnett, Gioia Blu, Aaron David, Shakira Vanise Gamble, Seya Hug, Douglas S. Matthews, Kimberly Ryans, Jahnee Wallace

