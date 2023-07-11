  1. Home
Kualitas

HDTV

Negara

France

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

235

users

Diterbitkan

08 October 1927

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Loves of Casanova (1927)

Republic of Venice, 1760. Pursued by a vengeful husband, the intrepid womanizer Casanova, who symbolizes the decline of the city and its fall into debauchery, manages to escape and, by a circuitous route, arrives in Saint Petersburg, where he will be involved in the many plots that threaten the throne of Czar Peter III…
Anatole Litvak, Alexandre Volkoff
Ivan Mosjoukine, Diana Karenne, Suzanne Bianchetti, Jenny Jugo, Rina De Liguoro, Nina Koshetz, Olga Day, Paul Guidé, Albert Decoeur, Carlo Tedeschi, Raymond Bouamerane, Rudolf Klein-Rogge

Diterbitkan

Juli 11, 2023 7:33 am

Durasi

