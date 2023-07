IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 113 users

Love’s Greek to Me (2023)

When Ilana travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike for his sister Alex’s wedding, she’s thrilled to be asked to be her American Maid of Honor. Mike surprises Ilana by proposing, leaving Ilana gets caught in the whirlwind created by his well-meaning and overly enthusiastic mother Athena.

Michael Robison

Torrey DeVitto, Giannis Tsimitselis, Marina Sirtis, Katerina Konstas, Dimitri Gripari, Panagiotis Margetis, Maria Maragkou, Jo Price, Andreas Karras

tt27689644