IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 2,038 users

Diterbitkan 26 November 1975

Oleh mamat

Lovers Like Us (1975)

A young Frenchwoman fleeing her Italian fiancé in Caracas thrusts herself and those around her into madcap events.

Jean-Paul Rappeneau

Yves Montand, Catherine Deneuve, Luigi Vannucchi, Tony Roberts, Bobo Lewis, Dana Wynter, Vernon Dobtcheff, Gabriel Cattand

tt0073663