Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

2,038

users

Diterbitkan

26 November 1975

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Lovers Like Us (1975)

A young Frenchwoman fleeing her Italian fiancé in Caracas thrusts herself and those around her into madcap events.
Jean-Paul Rappeneau
Yves Montand, Catherine Deneuve, Luigi Vannucchi, Tony Roberts, Bobo Lewis, Dana Wynter, Vernon Dobtcheff, Gabriel Cattand

Diterbitkan

Oktober 10, 2023 12:11 pm

Durasi

