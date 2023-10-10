Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lovers Like Us (1975) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
Bobo Lewis,
Catherine Deneuve,
Dana Wynter,
Gabriel Cattand,
Luigi Vannucchi,
Tony Roberts,
Vernon Dobtcheff,
Yves Montand
Sutradara
Jean-paul Rappeneau
IMDb
6.5/
10from
2,038users
Diterbitkan
26 November 1975
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Lovers Like Us (1975)
A young Frenchwoman fleeing her Italian fiancé in Caracas thrusts herself and those around her into madcap events.
Jean-Paul Rappeneau
Yves Montand, Catherine Deneuve, Luigi Vannucchi, Tony Roberts, Bobo Lewis, Dana Wynter, Vernon Dobtcheff, Gabriel Cattand
tt0073663