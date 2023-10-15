IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 337 users

Diterbitkan 30 August 1986

Oleh mamat

Love Unto Wastes (1986)

Four young people spend their time living the wild life – until one of them is brutally murdered in a burglary. The survivors come under the scrutiny of an eccentric cop, and their underlying fears and regrets slowly but surely emerge.

Stanley Kwan

Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Elaine Jin, Irene Wan, Chow Yun-fat, Chin Tsai, Elaine Chow Sau-Lan, Yip Goon-Chip, Winnie Yu Ching

tt0090922