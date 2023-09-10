IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,081 users

Diterbitkan 05 September 1984

Oleh mamat

Love Unto Death (1984)

Elisabeth and Simon have been deeply in love for two months when Simon momentarily dies, but comes back to life. Simon does not want any further medical tests, but the couple are forced to grapple with the possibility of his death. They eventually tell their close friends Jérôme and Judith Martignac about the event. The Martignacs are both clerics, and Judith has just been giving a funeral service for a villager who committed suicide, though Jérôme would have nothing to do with suicide..

Alain Resnais, Florence Malraux, Hélène Sébillotte, Reynald Calcagni

Sabine Azéma, Fanny Ardant, Pierre Arditi, André Dussollier, Jean Dasté, Geneviève Mnich, Jean-Claude Weibel, Louis Castel, Françoise Rigal, Françoise Morhange

tt0086890