Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Love Unto Death (1984) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
France
Bintang film
André Dussollier,
Fanny Ardant,
Françoise Morhange,
Françoise Rigal,
Genevieve Mnich,
Jean Dasté,
Jean-Claude Weibel,
Louis Castel,
Pierre Arditi,
Sabine Azéma
IMDb
6.8/
10from
1,081users
Diterbitkan
05 September 1984
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Love Unto Death (1984)
Elisabeth and Simon have been deeply in love for two months when Simon momentarily dies, but comes back to life. Simon does not want any further medical tests, but the couple are forced to grapple with the possibility of his death. They eventually tell their close friends Jérôme and Judith Martignac about the event. The Martignacs are both clerics, and Judith has just been giving a funeral service for a villager who committed suicide, though Jérôme would have nothing to do with suicide..
Alain Resnais, Florence Malraux, Hélène Sébillotte, Reynald Calcagni
Sabine Azéma, Fanny Ardant, Pierre Arditi, André Dussollier, Jean Dasté, Geneviève Mnich, Jean-Claude Weibel, Louis Castel, Françoise Rigal, Françoise Morhange
tt0086890