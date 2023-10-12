IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 704 users

Diterbitkan 05 September 1962

Oleh mamat

Love on a Pillow (1962)

A young girl rescues a man from a suicide attempt. He turns out to be a sociopath, who begins to take over her life, abusing her both verbally and emotionally, yet she can’t seem to tear herself away from him.

Roger Vadim

Brigitte Bardot, Robert Hossein, Jean-Marc Bory, Michel Serrault, Jacqueline Porel, Jean-Marc Tennberg, Robert Dalban, Ursula Vian-Kübler, Christian Melsen, Macha Méril, James Robertson Justice, Hélène Dieudonné, Jean Lefebvre, Madeleine Suffel

tt0056404