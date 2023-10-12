  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

704

users

Diterbitkan

05 September 1962

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Love on a Pillow (1962)

A young girl rescues a man from a suicide attempt. He turns out to be a sociopath, who begins to take over her life, abusing her both verbally and emotionally, yet she can’t seem to tear herself away from him.
Roger Vadim
Brigitte Bardot, Robert Hossein, Jean-Marc Bory, Michel Serrault, Jacqueline Porel, Jean-Marc Tennberg, Robert Dalban, Ursula Vian-Kübler, Christian Melsen, Macha Méril, James Robertson Justice, Hélène Dieudonné, Jean Lefebvre, Madeleine Suffel

Diterbitkan

Oktober 12, 2023 2:55 pm

Durasi

