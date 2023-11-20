  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Uk

IMDb

5.6

/

10

from

2,190

users

Diterbitkan

05 April 1979

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Love and Bullets (1979)

Jackie Pruit is the girlfriend of notorious gangster Joe Bomposa. When it looks as if Bomposa’s goons are threatening Jackie’s life, the FBI moves in to protect her, hoping that she’ll have incriminating evidence. Veteran agent Charlie Congers is assigned to watch over Jackie, and while it soon becomes apparent that she knows almost nothing about Bomposa that would be of any use to the FBI, he falls in love with her. Bomposa decides it would be more convenient to have Jackie out of the way, ordering her to be executed. Bomposa’s henchmen slip through FBI security and murder her, but now they have to answer the angry and vengeful Congers.
Stuart Rosenberg
Charles Bronson, Jill Ireland, Rod Steiger, Henry Silva, Strother Martin, Bradford Dillman, Michael V. Gazzo, Paul Koslo, Val Avery, Sam Chew Jr., Billy Gray, Jerome Thor, Joseph Roman, Albert Salmi, John Hallam, Sidney Kean, Richard Graydon, Robin Clarke, Andy Romano, Lorraine Chase, Raynold Gideon, James Keane, J. Kenneth Campbell, Alex Donnelley, Charles Lucia, Earl W. Smith, Clifford A. Pellow

Diterbitkan

November 21, 2023 3:24 am

Durasi

Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share