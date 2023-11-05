Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Love Again (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Amanda Blake,
Arinzé Kene,
Camille Hatcher,
Celia Imrie,
Céline Dion,
Daniel Barry,
Haley McGee,
Harry Attwell,
Laurence Varda,
Lydia West
IMDb
5.8/
10from
9,722users
Diterbitkan
04 May 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Love Again (2023)
Mira Ray, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Céline Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person and win her heart.
Jim Strouse, Suzanne McGeachan, Cordelia Hardy, Mark Cockren, Thom McNally
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Céline Dion, Sofia Barclay, Russell Tovey, Lydia West, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Nick Jonas, Celia Imrie, Arinzé Kene, Tom Blake, Laurence Varda, Harry Attwell, Amanda Blake, Daniel Barry, Haley McGee, Camille Hatcher
tt10276482