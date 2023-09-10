IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 88 users

Diterbitkan 03 April 2018

Oleh mamat

Louie Anderson: Big Underwear (2018)

Iconic comedian Louie Anderson, a three­-time Emmy Award® winner, and one of the country’s most recognized and adored comics, brings you his sixth comedy special, Big Underwear. Named by Comedy Central as “One of 100 Greatest Stand­-Up Comedians of All Time,” he again delivers to his fans his unique brand of humor and warmth from the historic Palace Theatre in Los Angeles. He plays on the challenges of getting healthy, life on the road, dealing with technology, and how we all eventually become our parents.

Gil Cunha

Louie Anderson

tt7635268