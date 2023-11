IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 1,602 users

Diterbitkan 22 June 2023

Oleh LIN

Lost in the Stars (2023)

He Fei’s wife, Li Muzi, disappears during their anniversary trip. When she reappears, he insists that she is not his wife. As Chen Mai, a top lawyer gets involved in this bizarre case, more mysteries start to emerge.

Xiang Liu, Rui Cui

Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Janice Man, Du Jiang, Vincent Matile, Scotty Cox, Huang Ziqi, Meng Zhixu, Zhang Yiwenhan, Zhu Haiyu, Yu Chengqun, Chen Mengqi, Dima Shadow, Jian Kang, Hao Yang

tt17507018