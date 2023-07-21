Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lost in Paradise 2 (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Vietnam
Bintang film
Hồ Vĩnh Khoa,
La Quốc Hùng,
Lương Mạnh Hải,
Trần Huy Anh
Sutradara
Vũ Ngọc Đăng
Genre
Drama
IMDb
5.8/
10from
25users
Diterbitkan
03 March 2017
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Lost in Paradise 2 (2017)
After the success of the first part, “Hotboy rebels and the story of Laugher, prostitute and duck”, part 2 reveals more details about the complex and paradoxical male prostitution world. After being rescued, Lam returned to his old job: “find a way to find customers” and still went on to find Khoi, his ex-boyfriend. When Lam met Khoi, Lam realized his fate was too unfair for him. Could Lam do it all over again to have a new life?
Vũ Ngọc Đãng
La Quốc Hùng, Lương Mạnh Hải, Hồ Vĩnh Khoa, Trần Huy Anh
tt10912538