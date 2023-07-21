IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 25 users

Lost in Paradise 2 (2017)

After the success of the first part, “Hotboy rebels and the story of Laugher, prostitute and duck”, part 2 reveals more details about the complex and paradoxical male prostitution world. After being rescued, Lam returned to his old job: “find a way to find customers” and still went on to find Khoi, his ex-boyfriend. When Lam met Khoi, Lam realized his fate was too unfair for him. Could Lam do it all over again to have a new life?

Vũ Ngọc Đãng

La Quốc Hùng, Lương Mạnh Hải, Hồ Vĩnh Khoa, Trần Huy Anh

