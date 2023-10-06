  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

4,303

users

Diterbitkan

03 September 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Lolo (2015)

On holiday in the south of France, chic Parisian sophisticate Violette meets life-loving IT geek Jean-René. Against all odds, there’s a real chemistry between them and at the end of the summer, Jean-René wastes no time in joining his beloved in Paris. But there’s trouble in paradise, and a third party swiftly appears to shatter the couple’s idyll: Lolo, Violette’s ultra-possessive 19-year-old son, who is determined to get rid of his mother’s lover, whatever it takes…
Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy, Dany Boon, Vincent Lacoste, Karin Viard, René-Alban Fleury, Antoine Lounguine, Christophe Vandevelde, Elise Larnicol, Christophe Canard, Nicolas Wanczycki, Rudy Milstein, Didier Duverger, Xavier Alcan, Fabienne Galula, Juliette Lamet, Frédéric Beigbeder, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexandra Oppo, Jessica Cressy, Hea Deville, Zoé Marchal

Diterbitkan

Oktober 6, 2023 1:12 pm

Durasi

