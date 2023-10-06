Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lolo (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alexandra Oppo,
Antoine Lounguine,
Christophe Canard,
Christophe Vandevelde,
Dany Boon,
Didier Duverger,
Elise Larnicol,
Fabienne Galula,
Frédéric Beigbeder,
Hea Deville
Sutradara
Julie Delpy
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
5.7/
10from
4,303users
Diterbitkan
03 September 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Lolo (2015)
On holiday in the south of France, chic Parisian sophisticate Violette meets life-loving IT geek Jean-René. Against all odds, there’s a real chemistry between them and at the end of the summer, Jean-René wastes no time in joining his beloved in Paris. But there’s trouble in paradise, and a third party swiftly appears to shatter the couple’s idyll: Lolo, Violette’s ultra-possessive 19-year-old son, who is determined to get rid of his mother’s lover, whatever it takes…
Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy, Dany Boon, Vincent Lacoste, Karin Viard, René-Alban Fleury, Antoine Lounguine, Christophe Vandevelde, Elise Larnicol, Christophe Canard, Nicolas Wanczycki, Rudy Milstein, Didier Duverger, Xavier Alcan, Fabienne Galula, Juliette Lamet, Frédéric Beigbeder, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexandra Oppo, Jessica Cressy, Hea Deville, Zoé Marchal
tt4085944