Living Out Loud (1998)

Judith Moore is suddenly single after discovering her husband of fifteen years, a successful doctor, has been having an affair with a younger woman. Judith stews, plans, plots and fantasizes, but she can’t decide what to do with her life until she goes out to a night club to see singer Liz Bailey, who is full of advice on life and love. While out on the town, Judith is suddenly kissed by a total stranger, which opens her eyes to new possibilities… which is when she notices Pat, the elevator operator in her building.

Richard LaGravenese, Douglas Aarniokoski, Amy Schmidt, Robert C. Albertell, Wilma Garscadden-Gahret, Brian Bettwy, Michael Risoli

Holly Hunter, Danny DeVito, Queen Latifah, Martin Donovan, Richard Schiff, Elias Koteas, Mariangela Pino, Eddie Cibrian, Clark Anderson, Ellen McElduff, Ivan Kronenfeld, Fil Formicola, Nick Sandow, Jenette Goldstein, Lin Shaye, John F. O’Donohue, Fred Scialla, Anthony Russell, Sy Sher, Sal Jenco, Gina Philips, Kate McGregor-Stewart, Mitch Greenberg, Tamlyn Tomita, Henry Woronicz, Taylor Leigh, Mervyn Warren, Reggie Hamilton, Peter Michael Escovedo, Mark Schultz, Michael James, Gerald Albright, Plas Johnson, Justo Almario, Vincent Trombetta Jr., Matt McKane, Robin McDonald, Yolanda Snowball, Deborah Geffner, Rachael Leigh Cook, Christian Hill, Ed Fry, Judith Regan, Sean Dooley, Terry Rhoads, Susan Reno, Claudia Shear, Mike Moyer, Sybil Azur

