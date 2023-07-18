IMDb 3.8 / 10 from 1,619 users

Diterbitkan 23 October 2009

Oleh mamat

Little Fish, Strange Pond (2009)

Mr. Jack and Sweet Stephen cruise aimlessly through the streets of LA speculating about life, death, divine will and the force of power that predetermines their existence. Mr. Jack attempts to illustrate to his sidekick the delicate and natural forces of the universe. Sweet Stephen’s superficial charm and bloodsucking lifestyle sends him and Mr. Jack on a voyage that is relentless, engaging, and darkly hilarious.

Gregory Dark

Matthew Modine, Callum Blue, Adam Baldwin, Paul Adelstein, Zach Galifianakis, Don McManus, Liza Weil, Brooke Newton, Lisa Brenner, David Ellison, Martin Spanjers, Maree Cheatham, Lee Weaver, Nicole Dalton, Sandy Kenyon, Donna Pieroni, Genevieve Zweig, Ron Jeremy, Paul Lacovara, Lisette Bross, Jody Jaress, Khanya Mkhize, Anadel Baughn, Rae Sunshine Lee

