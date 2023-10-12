  1. Home
  Lions – The Private Life of Big Cats (2016)

Lions – The Private Life of Big Cats (2016)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Bintang film

IMDb

8

/

10

from

29

users

Diterbitkan

11 November 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Lions – The Private Life of Big Cats (2016)

Only few big cats have been as intensively studied as lions. We thought we knew everything about them. Yet some parts of their lives kept hidden in the dark. Cameras follow two prides and their respective females by day and by night, revealing astonishing behavioral patterns of Africa’s largest lions. Symbols of courage and power, lions have been intensively researched for many decades. While hardly a single facet of their lives has gone unnoticed, certain things have remained hidden. Thanks to thermal imaging cameras, this two-part series reveals the last secrets of Africa’s largest wild cats. We follow two prides in Southern Kenya and their respective females by day and by night, discovering astonishing behavioral patterns. Lean times face the animals as the huge wildebeest herds, which, until now have supplied the young families with ample food, are migrating south to the Serengeti. We will watch the daily struggle for survival as these mothers risk everything in order to rear …
Reinhard Radke

Diterbitkan

Oktober 12, 2023 6:51 pm

Durasi

