Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

16,066

users

Diterbitkan

04 July 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Life Itself (2014)

The surprising and entertaining life of renowned film critic and social commentator Roger Ebert (1942-2013): his early days as a freewheeling bachelor and Pulitzer Prize winner, his famously contentious partnership with Gene Siskel, his life-altering marriage, and his brave and transcendent battle with cancer.
Steve James
Stephen Stanton, Roger Ebert, Chaz Ebert, Ramin Bahrani, Richard Corliss, Nancy De Los Santos, Ava DuVernay, Bruce Elliot, Laura Emerick, Emil Evans, Raven Evans, Sonia Evans, Thea Flaum, Josh Golden, Werner Herzog, Marlene Iglitzen Siskel, Carol Iwata, Steve James, Rick Kogan, Donna La Pietra, John McHugh, Tom McNamee, Errol Morris, Howie Movshovitz, William Nack, Gregory Nava, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Martin Scorsese, A. O. Scott, Roger Simon, Johnny Carson, Chevy Chase, Pauline Kael, David Letterman, Oprah Winfrey, Lynn Sherr, Gene Siskel

Diterbitkan

Oktober 5, 2023 10:37 am

Durasi

