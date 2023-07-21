IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 923 users

Diterbitkan 21 January 2013

Oleh LIN

Life According to Sam (2013)

Progeria is a rare, fatal genetic condition that causes accelerated aging in children; its young victims rarely live past 13. This moving documentary explores the remarkable world of Sam Berns and the relentless pursuit of a treatment and cure by his parents (both doctors) to save their son from the disease.

Andrea Nix, Sean Fine

Sam Berns

tt2558550