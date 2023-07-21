  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Bintang film

IMDb

8.1

/

10

from

923

users

Diterbitkan

21 January 2013

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Life According to Sam (2013)

Progeria is a rare, fatal genetic condition that causes accelerated aging in children; its young victims rarely live past 13. This moving documentary explores the remarkable world of Sam Berns and the relentless pursuit of a treatment and cure by his parents (both doctors) to save their son from the disease.
Andrea Nix, Sean Fine
Sam Berns

Diterbitkan

Juli 21, 2023 11:05 pm

Durasi

