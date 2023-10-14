Sutradara

IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,522 users

Diterbitkan 21 September 2010

Oleh mamat

Li Xiao Long chuan qi (2008)

The story of the legendary martial arts icon Bruce Lee following him from Hong Kong to America and back again, leading up to his tragic death at the age of 32.

Danny Kwok-Kwan Chan, Ted Duran, Mark Dacascos

tt1059455