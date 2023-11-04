IMDb 3.6 / 10 from 324 users

Diterbitkan 28 January 1987

Oleh LIN

Let’s Calm Down and Have a Cool Drink in Saint-Tropez (1987)

A teenager lies to her parents and goes to the South of France instead of studying for the summer. Meeting with her not-so faithful boyfriend and his DJ friend, she discovers her father is also there – with another woman.

Max Pécas

Noëlle Noblecourt, Brigitte Lahaie, Luq Hamet, Leila Fréchet, Véronique Catanzaro, Krystyna Ferentz, Eric Reynaud, Catherine Rouzeau, Daniel Derval, Corinne Catherine, Edith Lasserie

tt0089727