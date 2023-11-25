IMDb 7.926 / 10 from 27 users

Leo (2023)

Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle. When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher.

Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wachtenheim

Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Allison Strong, Jo Koy, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Coulter Ibanez, Bryant Tardy, Corey J, Ethan Smigel, TienYa Safko, Gloria Manning, Carson Minniear, Roey Smigel, Reese Lores, Benjamin Bottani, Aldan Liam Philipson, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Robert Smigel, Nick Swardson, Lileina Joy, Elijah Kim, Stephanie Hsu, Ryun Yu, Nicholas Turturro, Rebecca Vigil, Janie Haddad Tompkins, Chris Titone, Paul Brittain, Tiffany Topol, Dan Reitz, Sunita Param, Sonya Leslie, Germar Terrell Gardner, Rose Abdoo, Alex Quijano, Christian Capozzoli, Sheila Carrasco, Doug Dale, David Wachtenheim, Robert Marianetti, Chris Kattan, Nora Wyman, Jonathan Loughran, Blake Clark, Joel Marsh Garland, John Farley, Noah Robbins, Frankie Figliozzi, Kyra Wachtenheim, Aliza Pelavin, Katie Hartman, Jonny Solomon, Ava Acres, Ryan Bartley, Ranjani Brow, Nikki Castillo, Mary Deaton, Chase Fein, Giselle Fernández, Jason Griffith, Ashley Lambert, Terence Mathews, Scott Menville, David Michie, Andrew Morgado, Andre Robinson, Warren Sroka, Kelly Stables, Jaquita Ta’le, Shelby Young

tt5755238