IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 34 users

Diterbitkan 07 November 2022

Oleh LIN

Lee’d the Way (2022)

An autistic man, running for president of the United States, joins forces with a Native American woman to find solutions for the country’s problems.

Richard L. Anderson

Simon Twu, Carolina Hoyos, Johnny Vitelli, Loren Anthony, Michaella Russell, Gevrina Catalina

tt12752430