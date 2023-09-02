Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lebensdorf (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Ada Solomon,
Alin State,
Ana Covalciuc,
Andreas Kroll,
Constantin Cojocaru,
Danilo Andres Sepulveda Cofre,
Holger Mirek,
Ioana Flora,
Markus Gertken,
Mimi Branescu
Sutradara
Isabela von Tent,
Paul Cioran,
Valentin Hotea
IMDb
7.5/
10from
78users
Diterbitkan
11 February 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Lebensdorf (2022)
Ducu is a a 45-year-old Romanian writer facing a midlife crisis. He leaves Bucharest to be part of a creative residence in Berlin and in an attempt to rebuild his life. He swings between two countries and two women: Andra, his hot-tempered wife, who wants a divorce, and Giulia, Ducu’s love from his youth, who lives in an eco-village in Germany – Lebensdorf. Looking for an answer, he goes through a series of strange, funny and even eye-opening events.
