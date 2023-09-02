  1. Home
  3. Lebensdorf (2022)

Lebensdorf (2022)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Romania

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

78

users

Diterbitkan

11 February 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Lebensdorf (2022)

Ducu is a a 45-year-old Romanian writer facing a midlife crisis. He leaves Bucharest to be part of a creative residence in Berlin and in an attempt to rebuild his life. He swings between two countries and two women: Andra, his hot-tempered wife, who wants a divorce, and Giulia, Ducu’s love from his youth, who lives in an eco-village in Germany – Lebensdorf. Looking for an answer, he goes through a series of strange, funny and even eye-opening events.
Valentin Hotea, Paul Cioran, Isabela von Tent
Mimi Brănescu, Ana Covalciuc, Ioana Flora, Victoria Cociaș, Constantin Cojocaru, Markus Gertken, Ada Solomon, Alin State, Andreas Kroll, Holger Mirek, Viviana Druga, Danilo Andres Sepulveda Cofre

Diterbitkan

September 2, 2023 8:10 am

Durasi

