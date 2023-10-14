  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

5,131

users

Diterbitkan

29 February 1952

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Le Plaisir (1952)

Three stories about the pleasure. The first one is about a man hiding his age behind a mask to keep going to balls and fancying women – pleasure and youth. Then comes the long tale of Mme Tellier taking her girls (whores) to the country for attending her niece’s communion – pleasure and purity. And lastly, Jean the painter falling in love with his model – pleasure and death.
Max Ophüls
Claude Dauphin, Gaby Morlay, Madeleine Renaud, Ginette Leclerc, Mila Parély, Danielle Darrieux, Pierre Brasseur, Jean Gabin, Jean Servais, Daniel Gélin, Simone Simon, Philippe de Chérisey, Paul Azaïs, Antoine Balpêtré, René Blancard, Henri Crémieux, Gaby Bruyère, Mathilde Casadesus, Arthur Devère, Paulette Dubost, Jean Galland, Jocelyne Jany, Robert Lombard, Héléna Manson, Marcel Pérès, Jean Meyer, Louis Seigner, Michel Vadet, Janine Viénot, Charles Vissières, Peter Ustinov, Adolf Wohlbrück

Diterbitkan

Oktober 14, 2023 8:23 pm

Durasi

