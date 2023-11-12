IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 748 users

Diterbitkan 09 November 2018

Oleh mamat

Last Letter (2018)

All Yuan Zhinan has left behind when she passed away is a letter and an invitation to a school reunion. Attending the reunion in lieu of her late elder sister, Zhihua accidentally runs into Yin Chuan, on whom she had a crush in her youth. As old memories are evoked, and correspondences travel through different contexts and times, Zhihua slowly uncovers the intricate story of the trio.

Shunji Iwai

Zhou Xun, Qin Hao, Du Jiang, Zhang Zifeng, Deng Enxi, Bian Tianyang, Wu Yanshu, Tan Zhuo, Hu Ge, Qiu Shuokang, Liu Sibo, Chang Haibo, Wang Jingyu

tt9078374