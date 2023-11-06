  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

209

users

Diterbitkan

05 May 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Land of Gold (2023)

When truck driver Kiran hears pounding on a shipping container and finds a young Mexican-American girl inside, his already tumultuous life takes a drastic turn as he seeks to reunite her family.
Nardeep Khurmi
Nardeep Khurmi, Caroline Valencia, Pallavi Sastry, Riti Sachdeva, Iqbal Theba, Dhruv Uday Singh, Karen David, Tina Parker, Darryl Cox, Chris Freihofer, Ben Hall, Julie Bersani, Dustin Wilson, Kate Kugler, Eshan Inamdar, Da’Neille Roy, Alyssa Gabrielle Rodriguez, Cesar Ramos

Diterbitkan

November 6, 2023 8:14 am

Durasi

