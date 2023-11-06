IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 209 users

Diterbitkan 05 May 2023

Oleh LIN

Land of Gold (2023)

When truck driver Kiran hears pounding on a shipping container and finds a young Mexican-American girl inside, his already tumultuous life takes a drastic turn as he seeks to reunite her family.

Nardeep Khurmi

Nardeep Khurmi, Caroline Valencia, Pallavi Sastry, Riti Sachdeva, Iqbal Theba, Dhruv Uday Singh, Karen David, Tina Parker, Darryl Cox, Chris Freihofer, Ben Hall, Julie Bersani, Dustin Wilson, Kate Kugler, Eshan Inamdar, Da’Neille Roy, Alyssa Gabrielle Rodriguez, Cesar Ramos

tt14597532