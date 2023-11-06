Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Land of Gold (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alyssa Gabrielle Rodriguez,
Ben Hall,
Caroline Valencia,
Cesar Ramos,
Chris Freihofer,
Da'Neille Roy,
Darryl Cox,
Dhruv Uday Singh,
Dustin Wilson,
Eshan Inamdar
Sutradara
Nardeep Khurmi
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.0/
10from
209users
Diterbitkan
05 May 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Land of Gold (2023)
When truck driver Kiran hears pounding on a shipping container and finds a young Mexican-American girl inside, his already tumultuous life takes a drastic turn as he seeks to reunite her family.
Nardeep Khurmi
Nardeep Khurmi, Caroline Valencia, Pallavi Sastry, Riti Sachdeva, Iqbal Theba, Dhruv Uday Singh, Karen David, Tina Parker, Darryl Cox, Chris Freihofer, Ben Hall, Julie Bersani, Dustin Wilson, Kate Kugler, Eshan Inamdar, Da’Neille Roy, Alyssa Gabrielle Rodriguez, Cesar Ramos
tt14597532