  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Lamb Game (2023)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Lamb Game (2023)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Lamb Game (2023). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lamb Game (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lamb Game (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Sutradara

Genre

Crime

IMDb

3.5

/

10

from

2

users

Diterbitkan

17 August 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Lamb Game (2023)

Hong Kong, 1996. Wang Cui Ying was held hostage by robbers at her wedding and witnessed her husband dying under the guns of bandits. Unable to get out of the haze, she now works in an archery hall. On the night of the typhoon, she accidentally stayed in the building, witnessed the same gang of bandits killing people in it. While escaping from them, she accidentally stumbles upon a blind man, Nan Ge. From that moment, they both try to escape from the bandits, in the building that has turned into a death trap.
Yi Huang
Lynn Hung, Mark Cheng Ho-Nam, Ricky Chan Po-Yuen, Lam Suet, Zhao Jingshuyu, Pang Wai-On

Diterbitkan

September 2, 2023 7:40 am

Durasi

21Cineplex Lamb Game (2023)

Bioskop 21 Lamb Game (2023)

Bioskop Online Lamb Game (2023)

Bioskop168 Lamb Game (2023)

BioskopKeren Lamb Game (2023)

Cinemaindo Lamb Game (2023)

Download Lamb Game (2023)

Download Film Lamb Game (2023)

Download Movie Lamb Game (2023)

Layar Kaca 21 Lamb Game (2023)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share