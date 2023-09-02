Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lamb Game (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Sutradara
Yi Huang
Genre
Crime
IMDb
3.5/
10from
2users
Diterbitkan
17 August 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Lamb Game (2023)
Hong Kong, 1996. Wang Cui Ying was held hostage by robbers at her wedding and witnessed her husband dying under the guns of bandits. Unable to get out of the haze, she now works in an archery hall. On the night of the typhoon, she accidentally stayed in the building, witnessed the same gang of bandits killing people in it. While escaping from them, she accidentally stumbles upon a blind man, Nan Ge. From that moment, they both try to escape from the bandits, in the building that has turned into a death trap.
Yi Huang
Lynn Hung, Mark Cheng Ho-Nam, Ricky Chan Po-Yuen, Lam Suet, Zhao Jingshuyu, Pang Wai-On
1166034