Lamb Game (2023)

Hong Kong, 1996. Wang Cui Ying was held hostage by robbers at her wedding and witnessed her husband dying under the guns of bandits. Unable to get out of the haze, she now works in an archery hall. On the night of the typhoon, she accidentally stayed in the building, witnessed the same gang of bandits killing people in it. While escaping from them, she accidentally stumbles upon a blind man, Nan Ge. From that moment, they both try to escape from the bandits, in the building that has turned into a death trap.

Yi Huang

Lynn Hung, Mark Cheng Ho-Nam, Ricky Chan Po-Yuen, Lam Suet, Zhao Jingshuyu, Pang Wai-On

