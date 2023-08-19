IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 1,328 users

Diterbitkan 29 March 2018

Oleh mamat

Lajko: Gypsy in Space (2018)

In 1957 the Soviet Union decides to give Hungary the chance to choose the world’s first cosmonaut, who can be the very first person in space. It seems like the best candidate is Lajkó, the gypsy spraying pilot.

Balázs Lengyel

Keresztes Tamás, József Gyabronka, Tibor Pálffy, Athina Papadimitriu, Nóra Trokán, Anna Trokán, Ági Szirtes, Bohdan Beniuk

tt4795022