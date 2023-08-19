Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lajko: Gypsy in Space (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Hungary
Bintang film
Ági Szirtes,
Anna Trokán,
Athina Papadimitriu,
Bohdan Beniuk,
József Gyabronka,
Keresztes Tamás,
Nora Trokan,
Tibor Pálffy
Sutradara
Balázs Lengyel
IMDb
5.8/
10from
1,328users
Diterbitkan
29 March 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Lajko: Gypsy in Space (2018)
In 1957 the Soviet Union decides to give Hungary the chance to choose the world’s first cosmonaut, who can be the very first person in space. It seems like the best candidate is Lajkó, the gypsy spraying pilot.
Balázs Lengyel
Keresztes Tamás, József Gyabronka, Tibor Pálffy, Athina Papadimitriu, Nóra Trokán, Anna Trokán, Ági Szirtes, Bohdan Beniuk
tt4795022