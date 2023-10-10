IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 14,526 users

Diterbitkan 28 November 1930

Oleh mamat

L’Âge d’or (1930)

The film consists of a series of tightly interlinked vignettes, the most sustained of which details the story of a man and a woman who are passionately in love. Their attempts to consummate their passion are constantly thwarted, by their families, by the Church and bourgeois society in general.

Luis Buñuel, Jacques Brunius, Claude Heymann

Gaston Modot, Lya Lys, Caridad de Laberdesque, Max Ernst, Josep Llorens Artigas, Lionel Salem, Germaine Noizet, Duchange, Bonaventura Ibáñez, Jean Aurenche, Jacques Brunius, Luis Buñuel, Jean Castanier, Juan Castañe, Pancho Cossío, Simone Cottance, Marie Berthe Ernst, Juan Esplandiu, Pedro Flores, Claude Heymann, Valentine Hugo, Jean-Paul Le Chanois, Marval, Juan Ramón Masoliver, Jaume Miravitlles, Manuel Ángeles Ortiz, Jaime Otero, Joaquin Peinado, Roland Penrose, Valentine Penrose, Domingo Pruña, Jacques Prévert, Pierre Prévert, Joaquín Roa, Raymond de Sarka, Paul Éluard

tt0021577