IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 2,942 users

Diterbitkan 01 October 1982

Oleh mamat

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stains (1982)

Corrine Burns retreats far into plans for her band, The Fabulous Stains, after her mother’s death.

Lou Adler

Diane Lane, Ray Winstone, Peter Donat, David Clennon, John Lehne, Cynthia Sikes, Laura Dern, Marin Kanter, Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Barry Ford, Paul Simonon, Fee Waybill, Christine Lahti, Janet Wright, Elizabeth Daily, Debbie Rochon, Brent Spiner, Mia Bendixsen

tt0082639