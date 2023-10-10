IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 5,810 users

Diterbitkan 27 September 1950

Oleh mamat

La Ronde (1950)

An all-knowing interlocutor guides us through a series of affairs in Vienna, 1900. A soldier meets an eager young lady of the evening. Later he has an affair with a young lady, who becomes a maid and does similarly with the young man of the house. The young man seduces a married woman. On and on, spinning on the gay carousel of life.

Max Ophüls, Tony Aboyantz, Paul Feyder

Adolf Wohlbrück, Simone Signoret, Serge Reggiani, Simone Simon, Daniel Gélin, Fernand Gravey, Gérard Philipe, Danielle Darrieux, Jean-Louis Barrault, Odette Joyeux, Isa Miranda, Jean Clarieux, Paulette Frantz, Jean Landier, René Marjac, Marcel Mérovée, Jean Ozenne, Robert Vattier, Jacques Vertan, Charles Vissières

tt0042906