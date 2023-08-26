IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 175 users

La garce (1984)

A policeman on night patrol picks up a young girl and rapes her. The following day she complains and he is given six years. On coming out of prison he gets work as a private detective, and is hired to watch a fashion seller – who turns out to be the girl he raped, who has never forgotten him.

Christine Pascal

Isabelle Huppert, Richard Berry, Vittorio Mezzogiorno, Jean Benguigui, Clément Harari, Jean-Claude Leguay, Jenny Clève, Jean-Pierre Bagot, Isabelle Huppert

