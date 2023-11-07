IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 2,548 users

Diterbitkan 27 August 1962

Oleh mamat

La Commare Secca (1962)

Roman police detectives interrogate a series of potential perpetrators in their struggle to determine whom to arrest for the brutal murder of a beautiful prostitute whose body is discovered in a park on the day of a torrential rainstorm. One by one, the prime suspects — girl-crazy teenager Nino, pickpocket Canticchia, a soldier on leave, a tourist and a pimp — recount the events of the day to the police, each insisting he is innocent.

Bernardo Bertolucci, Adolfo Cagnacci, Elsa Carnevali

Carlotta Barilli, Lorenza Benedetti, Clorinda Celani, Vincenzo Ciccora, Alvaro D’Ercole, Giancarlo De Rosa, Elena Fontana, Maria Fontana, Gabriella Giorgelli, Romano Labate, Silvio Laurenzi, Alfredo Leggi, Santina Lisio, Allen Midgette, Ada Peragostini, Marisa Solinas

tt0055858