L.627 (1992)

In Paris, Lulu, a passionate policeman, works with the faith of a rookie, despite the sclerotic bureaucracy and the incompetence or negligence of some of his colleagues. In his new position as a narcotics inspector, he tries to keep his sanity as he witnesses the worst of the human condition.

Bertrand Tavernier, Claude Luquet, Zoé Zurstrassen

Didier Bezace, Jean-Paul Comart, Charlotte Kady, Jean-Roger Milo, Nils Tavernier, Philippe Torreton, Lara Guirao, Cécile Garcia-Fogel, Claude Brosset, Fabrice Roux, Jean-Luc Abel, Jacques Pratoussy, Didier Castello, Éric Dufay, Patrick Rocca, Francis Lax, Eric Savin, Jean Odoutan, Jean-Claude Calon, Frédéric Pierrot, Luc Palun, Kamel Cherif, Bruno Raffaelli, Jean Le Mouël, Laurentine Milebo, Francis Girod, Marc Perrone, Jacques Boudet, Jean-Louis Benoît, Smaïl Mekki, Thierry Desroses, Isabelle Noah, Carole Africa, François Levantal, Karen Rencurel

