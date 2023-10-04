IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 2,422 users

Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001)

Inpired from the movie “Liar Liar”, this movie is about a lawyer (Govinda) who lies his way through marriage and career. His wife (Sushmita Sen) falls in love with him because of his honesty and when she finds out of his dishonesty she threatens to divorce him. Their son, to avoid the divorce, wishes on a shooting star that his father should lose the ability to lie. What happens after that is an enjoyable journey.

David Dhawan

Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Rambha, Satish Kaushik, Sharad S. Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Shahbaz Khan, Razak Khan, Jibraan Khan, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ram Mohan, Mohnish Behl

