Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

India

Sutradara

IMDb

5.4

/

10

from

2,422

users

Diterbitkan

21 September 2001

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001)

Inpired from the movie “Liar Liar”, this movie is about a lawyer (Govinda) who lies his way through marriage and career. His wife (Sushmita Sen) falls in love with him because of his honesty and when she finds out of his dishonesty she threatens to divorce him. Their son, to avoid the divorce, wishes on a shooting star that his father should lose the ability to lie. What happens after that is an enjoyable journey.
David Dhawan
Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Rambha, Satish Kaushik, Sharad S. Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Shahbaz Khan, Razak Khan, Jibraan Khan, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ram Mohan, Mohnish Behl

Diterbitkan

Oktober 4, 2023 5:18 pm

Durasi

