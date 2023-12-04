IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 28 users

Kundalini (2010)

A wealthy wife and a failing businessman on a quest for answers, journey in different ways, to a path to higher consciousness. Their hunger for understanding and spiritual being leads them to a phenomena that has existed since the beginning of man. It is self evident that all men are created equal, yet some perform extraordinary achievements and others live a life of emptiness never reaching their full potential. There is a force that everyone is entitled to, that can bring the fulfillment their lives desire. That evolutionary force is Kundalini. Beyond science, beyond religion; Kundalini is the SOURCE of the FORCE. This untapped powerful resource available for centuries within every human body is still unexplained, mysterious and kept secret till today.

Nitin Adsul

Chrism, Bradly Curtin, Chandi Devi

