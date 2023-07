IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 36,300 users

Diterbitkan 21 April 2023

Oleh mamat

Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan (2023)

Bhaijaan, a self-defense trainer lives happily as a bachelor with his three brothers Moh, Ishq and Luv and uses violence to settle disputes. When his brothers, who’ve already found partners, come together to fix a match for him, Bhagya Lakshmi, Bhaijaan decides to mend his ways for his lover’s sake. All hell breaks loose when he learns about Bhagya’s family facing threats from their haunting past.

Farhad Samji

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapati Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Ram Charan, Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattangadi, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Satish Kaushik, Bhagyashree, Vijendar Singh, Mona Kakade, Vajja Venkata Giridhar, Thagubothu Ramesh, Riddhi Sharma, Amit Kumar Tiwari, Parag Tyagi, Tanikella Bharani, Aasif Sheikh, Tej Sapru

tt3679040