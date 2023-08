IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 670 users

Diterbitkan 26 January 2022

Oleh mamat

Kingmaker (2022)

Seo Chang-dae, an ambitious political campaign strategist who ends up having ideological differences with his present client, receives a lucrative offer that will put his loyalty under the microscope.

Byun Sung-hyun, Kim Jung-woo

Sol Kyung-gu, Lee Sun-kyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Jo Woo-jin, Park In-hwan, Bae Jong-ok, Kim Sae-byuk, Lee Hae-yeong, Kim Sung-oh, Jeon Bae-soo, Seo Eun-soo, Kim Jong-soo, Yoon Kyung-ho, Park Hyoung-soo, Jung Jae-sung, Jin Sun-kyu, Lee Jae-won, Kim Ji-hoon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Jang In-sub, Yoon Se-woong, Seo Sang-won, Heo Dong-won, Kim Jae-hwa, Song Yo-sep, Lee Dong-yong, Jeong Soo-ji, Kwak Ja-hyung, Choi Kwang-je, Yim Seung-min, Moon Jung-dae

